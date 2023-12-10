Sanders rushed 10 times for 74 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.

Sanders popped free for a 48-yard run down to the 1-yard line but lost a yard on the next play before a sack forced the Panthers to eventually settle for a field goal. His longest run of the season was just 15 yards heading into the game, and the 48-yard scamper helped Sanders set a new season high in rushing yards, but he continued to work behind Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 87 yards on 23 carries. Given Carolina's offensive struggles as a whole and Sanders' limited role, he'll be tough to trust in Week 15 against the Falcons.