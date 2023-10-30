Sanders rushed twice for no yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Sanders missed Carolina's last game while carrying a shoulder injury. Although he returned to action Sunday, his involvement was limited to just 12 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, fellow tailback Chuba Hubbard played 40 snaps, yet he managed only 54 yards on 17 touches. Sanders' production has been underwhelming since joining the Panthers this term, but his return to health should lend itself to more chances to impress in the coming weeks.