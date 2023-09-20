Sanders (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Sanders appears to have picked up a pectoral injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, but it's encouraging to see him listed as at least a limited participant. The Panthers only hosted a walkthrough practice Wednesday, however, so Sanders' status on Thursday's injury report will be more telling as to his odds of suiting up Week 3 versus the Seahawks. Backup Chuba Hubbard would benefit from increased touches if Sanders is hampered at all.