Sanders (groin) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Sanders appears truly questionable after downgrading from back-to-back limited practices Wednesday/Thursday to a DNP on Friday. Chuba Hubbard figures to start and get most of the backfield snaps if Sanders is inactive ahead of the 1:00 ET kickoff, with Raheem Blackshear being the only other RB on the active roster while Tarik Cohen and Jashaun Corbin reside on the practice squad. Coach Frank Reich said Friday that he's optimistic Sanders will play, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.