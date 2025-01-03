Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week, Sanders was a full practice participant Wednesday and Friday, sandwiched around a limited session Thursday. He's the favorite to operate as Carolina's lead back this Sunday in what might end up being his final game for the team. If they don't end up activating Sanders, the Panthers likely will start Raheem Blackshear while bringing Mike Boone and Velus Jones off the bench.