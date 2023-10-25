Sanders (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders wasn't able to practice during Week 6 prep due to a shoulder injury and sat out the Panthers' Oct. 15 loss to Miami, but with the benefit of a Week 7 bye, he was able to handle every on-field rep in the first session of Week 8. With his health seemingly back to normal, he should continue to split work with Chuba Hubbard out of Carolina's backfield, which amounted to 76 touches for 271 yards from scrimmage and one rushing score for Sanders in the first five games of the campaign.