Sanders rushed 13 times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Sanders overcame a groin injury to suit up Sunday, but he struggled to make a meaningful impact. In fact, Sanders' 32 scrimmage yards marked his lowest of the campaign, and he's now gone three straight weeks with under 65. Backup Chuba Hubbard wasn't much better, gaining 53 yards on his 16 touches, evidencing Carolina's continued offensive struggles.