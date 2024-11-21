Sanders (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Sanders has been a spectator for both of the Panthers' first two Week 12 practices and looks to be trending toward sitting out Sunday's game against the Chiefs, just as head coach Dave Canales had intimated would be the case earlier in the week. Before Sanders is formally ruled out for the Week 12 contest, the Panthers will wait and see what, if anything, he's able to do during Friday's practice session. Sanders will likely cede the top backup role out of the backfield to rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee), who has been a full participant in practices this week and should be ready to make his NFL debut Sunday as a change-of-pace option behind starter Chuba Hubbard.