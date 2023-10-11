Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Sanders (shoulder) will not practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders spent time earlier this season dealing with a lingering groin injury, and it now appears that he picked up a shoulder issue during Carolina's loss to the Lions in Week 5. He will have two more chances to retake the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins. Chuba Hubbard, who led the Panthers in carries versus Detroit, would stand to lead the backfield in Miami if Sanders can't go.