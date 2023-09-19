Sanders rushed 14 times for 43 yards and caught three of five targets for four yards in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Sanders picked up 13 yards on his first carry but mustered just 34 scrimmage yards on 16 subsequent touches. Backup Chuba Hubbard had only two carries and five catches but produced 50 scrimmage yards. Sanders has 39 touches to Hubbard's 18 through two weeks, but Sanders' 145-119 edge in yardage is much smaller. If Sanders' pedestrian efficiency persists, he could start to cede more volume to Hubbard, but Sanders is still the clear lead back heading into an intriguing Week 3 matchup against a Seattle defense that's allowing 30.5 PPG.