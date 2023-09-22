Sanders (pectoral) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Seattle, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sanders upgraded to full practice participation Friday after limited showing the previous two days. He'll continue to lead the Carolina backfield, though Chuba Hubbard also has been heavily involved with 18 touches for 119 yards through two games.
