Sanders (groin) is present for Friday's practice but doesn't have a helmet, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The report notes that Sanders didn't look concerned, but he may nonetheless end up with a designation on the final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Minnesota. He dealt with a groin injury in August and was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday this week. If things were to take a turn for the worse, Chuba Hubbard would step in as the Panthers' lead back and likely get at least 15 touches.
