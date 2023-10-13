Sanders (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Sanders has already dealt with groin, pectoral and shoulder injuries this season, averaging 3.1 yards per carry while ceding around 40 percent of the touches and snaps to backup Chuba Hubbard. Coach Frank Reich confirmed Friday that Hubbard will get most of the carries Sunday, with Sanders now shifting his focus toward a return after the Week 7 bye. Reich also said the Panthers don't consider Sanders' injury to be anything long term, so it might end up being just the one game he misses.