Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Sanders (groin) won't suit up for Friday's exhibition match against the Giants and may miss the rest of the preseason, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reich said Sanders' injury is "getting better," per David Newton of ESPN.com, but it will nonetheless be a significant red flag if the starting running back isn't able to suit up for any more preseason action. It is possible the Panthers are simply be taking a cautious approach to Sanders' health, which would be warranted with only the likes of Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown and Camerun Peoples behind him on the depth chart, but Sanders' health will warrant close monitoring by fantasy managers. Sanders hasn't practiced since suffering a groin injury last Wednesday.