Sanders (shoulder) is on the field for Wednesday's practice and was spotted wearing full pads, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders missed the final game before Carolina's Week 7 bye, allowing Chuba Hubbard to get 79 percent of snaps and 20 touches in a 42-21 loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 15. While Sanders may return to his starting role this Sunday against Houston, he'll likely cede a significant portion of the backfield work to Hubbard, as head coach Frank Reich suggested Monday that he plans to take a committee approach between the two players, per Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today. Sanders has dealt with groin, shoulder and pectoral injuries this season and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and 5.4 per reception.