Sanders (groin) wasn't listed on the Panthers' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Sanders tweaked his groin during an Aug. 9 practice, and despite getting back in full pads by Aug. 21, Carolina held him out for the entire preseason. On Tuesday, he relayed to David Newton of ESPN.com his intention to be available Week 1 in Atlanta, which will come to pass. Now that Sanders' health isn't murky, he's slated to be the Panthers' lead back in 2023, with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear also on hand for RB reps.