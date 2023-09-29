Sanders (groin) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Sanders appears truly questionable after failing to practice Friday following limited showings Wednesday and Thursday. If Sanders is inactive ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Chuba Hubbard would likely start and get most of the backfield snaps, with Raheem Blackshear being the only other back on the active roster while Tarik Cohen and Jashaun Corbin reside on the practice squad. For what it's worth, head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he's optimistic Sanders will play, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.