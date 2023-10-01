Sanders (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders was a limited participant in the Panthers' first two Week 4 practices before sitting out Friday's session entirely, but despite the step back in terms of activity, he'll be ready to play Sunday. The Panthers are making No. 3 running back Raheem Blackshear one of their six inactive players for the contest, implying that the team doesn't have much concern about Sanders' health. Through his first three games with Carolina, Sanders has carried 41 times for 139 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 receptions for 68 yards on 20 targets.