Sanders rushed 11 times for 50 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Sanders logged one more carry than backfield mate Chuba Hubbard, shouldering a rushing workload that qualified as his highest since Week 4 in the process. Sanders had seen just two carries in two of the previous three games, making his sudden surge in touches all the more noteworthy. While Sanders performed reasonably well with the opportunity, Hubbard averaged an even more efficient 5.7 yards per carry on his 10 attempts, so what the division of labor between the two will be in a Week 12 road matchup against the Titans is anyone's guess.