Sanders (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Sanders had his practice reps capped for the second day in a row, but Carolina hasn't suggested that his groin injury is anything that will threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The Panthers will see if Sanders can upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice before deciding whether he'll carry an injury designation into the weekend.
