Sanders (pectoral) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders' reps were capped for the second day in a row while he continues to nurse the pectoral injury that he may have picked up in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. The running back should still be in good shape to play this weekend in Seattle if he continues to practice in some capacity Friday, though he could end up carrying a designation into Sunday. If Sanders ultimately gets the green light to play, he would be taking handoffs from a new quarterback in Andy Dalton, who is expected to start Week 3 with Bryce Young (ankle) considered unlikely to play.