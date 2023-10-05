Sanders (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

For the third week in a row, Sanders is opening gameday prep with two straight limited practices, though he had been managing a pectoral injury Week 3 and has been tending to a groin issue for the past two weeks. Last week, Sanders sat out Friday's practice and took a questionable tag into Sunday, but he ultimately suited up in Carolina's loss to Tampa Bay while handling a season-low 43 percent snap share. If Sanders is able to practice in at least some fashion Friday, he could head into Sunday's game at Detroit without a designation, and he might also be in store for a higher snap share.