Sanders carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.

Deposed head coach Frank Reich had been using a timeshare in his backfield the prior two games, as Sanders saw 27 touches to Chuba Hubbard's 31, but that got tossed out the window under interim coach Chris Tabor. Instead, Hubbard got treated as a bell cow, seeing a career-high 25 totes and turning them into 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sanders' first season in Carolina has been largely disappointing, but he had at least been seeing solid touch volume while healthy. That appears to no longer be the case heading into a Week 14 clash with the Saints.