Sanders (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

The shoulder issue has kept Sanders off the field for both of the Panthers' first two Week 6 practices, seemingly putting the 26-year-old in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Panthers will wait and see if Sanders can mix into drills in some capacity Friday before potentially handing him a designation for Sunday. If Sanders is sidelined this weekend, Chuba Hubbard would likely have a clear path to a three-down role out of the Carolina backfield.