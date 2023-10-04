Sanders (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders tended to a groin injury in training camp and the preseason, was affected by a pectoral issue during Week 3 prep and again had practice limitations last week due to a groin concern. Prior to this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, his snap share range from 58-to-64 percent, but it fell back to 43 percent Week 4 as he managed just 32 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. Overall, Sanders is averaging only 2.9 yards on his 54 rushes this season, which may be the norm for him until he's able to get closer to 100 percent. The running back will have two more chances this week to prove his health.