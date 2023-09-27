Sanders (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
It's worth noting that the Panthers list Sanders with a groin injury rather than the pec issue he played through in Sunday's loss to Seattle. That's especially true because Sanders missed some time in August with a groin injury, though his ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday suggests he's on the right track to play this Sunday against Minnesota.
