Sanders (groin) is not participating in Monday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders, who suffered a groin injury at practice last Wednesday, looks like a strong candidate to miss his second straight preseason contest when Friday's road game against the Giants rolls around. That would make Aug. 25's game against the Lions his final chance to suit up for exhibition reps prior to Week 1. In the meantime, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear will continue to handle valuable first-team reps.