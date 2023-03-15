The Panthers and Sanders agreed to terms on a contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After dealing Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers last season, the Panthers went with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard out of the backfield for the second half of the campaign. Foreman wasn't retained in free agency, so the addition of Sanders indicates that he'll be Carolina's lead runner in 2023. On a team with sparse skill-position talent, Sanders arrives following the first 1,000-yard season of his career, boasting a YPC a shade over 5.0 (5.02, to be precise). Additionally, he hauled in 70.9 percent of his 175 targets for 7.6 yards per catch in 57 appearances since the Eagles took him in the second round of the 2019 Draft.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Diminished role against Chiefs•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Finds end zone twice against Niners•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Efficient in divisional-round win•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Ineffective in season finale•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Another limited showing•