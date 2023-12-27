Watch Now:

Sanders (toe) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Sanders hurt his toe during this past Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers, but his full participation Wednesday suggests the running back isn't dealing with any lingering effects from the injury. He should continue to work as the backup to Chuba Hubbard -- who was a limited participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury -- in Week 17 against the Jaguars.

