Sanders (toe) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Sanders hurt his toe during this past Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers, but his full participation Wednesday suggests the running back isn't dealing with any lingering effects from the injury. He should continue to work as the backup to Chuba Hubbard -- who was a limited participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury -- in Week 17 against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Injures toe Sunday•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Barely double-digit yards•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Just misses TD on best run all year•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Role shrinks under new coach•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Workload continues to rise•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Reintegrated into ground attack•