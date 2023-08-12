Sanders (groin) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

This was expected, as coach Frank Reich said Thursday that Sanders was unlikely to play Saturday after tweaking his groin in practice. The rest of the Panthers' offensive starters are expected to play, including Bryce Young. In Sanders' absence, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear should see valuable snaps with the first-team offense. Sanders' next chance to see game action will arrive Friday in an exhibition versus the Giants.