Freeling (knee) is listed as doubtful against the Eagles on Sunday.

There was optimism that Freeling would return after the Panthers' Week 5 bye. The rookie first-rounder ended Week 6 prep with consecutive limited practices, but it looks like he'll miss his first game of the season due to a knee injury he sustained against the Lions in Week 4. If Taylor Moton (illness) is not activated from the reserve/NFI list, then Stone Forsythe figures to start at right tackle Sunday, assuming Freeling is ruled out.