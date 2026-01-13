Panthers' Montrell Johnson: Gets reserve/future deal with CAR
The Panthers signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Johnson signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent last April and later got a look from the Cardinals before catching on with Carolina's practice squad in mid-December. The Florida product didn't see any regular-season action this season, but he'll now have a chance to show the Panthers what he can do during upcoming offseason activities.