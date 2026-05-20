Panthers' Montrell Johnson: Reverts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Johnson will remain with the Panthers after going unclaimed on waivers. The 23-year-old signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January and will now be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign unless he's waived with an injury settlement.
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