Fox signed a two-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8.5 million Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers are establishing their pass rush on the first day of the new year, as they signed Haason Reddick just hours before bringing Fox aboard. Fox played a career-high 403 defensive snaps for the Rams last year, recording personal bests in tackles (27), sacks (six) and pass breakups (two).