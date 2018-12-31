Frazier played 33 offensive snaps but received no targets in Sunday's win over New Orleans, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said that Devin Funchess was sat in part to clear snaps for Frazier, who hadn't played all season. Frazier didn't do much to impress in his only action of the year, though the lack of targets meant he didn't get any significant opportunities to make a play on a pass. Barring significant improvement Frazier is likely looking at a depth role once again in 2019.