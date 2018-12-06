Frazier was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Frazier became the recipient of the open roster spot left behind Greg Olsen's (foot) placement on IR. It's unlikely Frazier will be used in the offense, but the 25-year-old does have familiarity with offensive schemes having been on the practice squad for the majority of the season.

