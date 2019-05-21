Frazier suffered a broken arm at OTAs on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a tough break for the 25-year-old who saw 33 snaps in the final game of the regular season last year. The team was high on Frazier heading into last season, as he led the team in touchdowns during the preseason. Following the injury, Frazier will undergo surgery to repair the injury, and his timeable for a return is unknown.

