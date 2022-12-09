Hartsfield (ankle) logged a full practice Friday.
After he was limited at the first two practices of the week, Hartsfield was able to be a full participant Friday. The safety missed back-to-back games prior to the Panthers' bye week in Week 13, but he now appears on track to return Sunday versus the Seahawks. If Hartsfield remains unavailable, Juston Burris and Sean Chandler would continue playing slightly larger roles in the secondary.
