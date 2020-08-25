Head coach Matt Rhule has been using Hartsfield at running back during training camp, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Mississippi is proving his versatility as he looks to snag a roster spot for the 2020 season. Hartsfield isn't entirely new to the position, as he played there in high school, and he could potentially be emergency depth for the Panthers. With Christian McCaffrey set for another season with 300-plus touches, there won't be much to go around for his backups.