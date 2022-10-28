Hartsfield (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Hartsfield practiced fully Friday after a pair of limited sessions to begin the week. After playing every single defensive snaps for the Panthers over the past three weeks, Hartsfield can be expected to see heavy usage once again in Atlanta.
