Hartsfield was limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports

Hartsfield was a limited participant for the second day in a row due to a hamstring issue, though it's unclear when this injury first arose. The starting free safety has played 100 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps over the past three weeks, and he's recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble over seven contests this season. Hartsfield will have just one more practice to increase his activity before Sunday's game against the Falcons.