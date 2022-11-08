Hartsfield registered seven tackles (six solo) in a 42-21 loss to Cincinnati in Week 9.
Hartsfield tied for third on the team in tackles in a contest during which the Panthers had their hands full with a dominating Bengals offense. It was the third straight game with exactly seven tackles for Hartsfield, who has played 100 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps in four of the past five contests.
