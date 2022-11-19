Hartsfield (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Ravens, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The return of Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) off injured reserve mitigates the loss of Hartsfield. The 25-year-old has started every game since Week 3 accumulating 40 tackles over that stretch.
