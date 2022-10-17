Hartsfield made eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
Hartsfield finished second on the Panthers in stops, with his total including one tackle for loss. With the help of Sunday's season-best output, Hartsfield now sports 25 tackles, a fumble forced and two pass breakups through six games.
