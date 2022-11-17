Hartsfield (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Hartsfield was sidelined for the second practice in a row while dealing with an ankle injury. While the 25-year-old safety is coming off his least-productive outing of the season against Atlanta last Thursday, he was still able to play 97 percent of his team's defensive snaps in this win, so it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. Hartsfield will have one more practice to improve his status before Friday's final injury report, or else he could be at risk of missing his first game of the season Sunday against Baltimore.
