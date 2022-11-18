Hartsfield (ankle) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Ravens, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hartsfield was held out of practice all week prior to Sunday's contest in Baltimore due to an ankle issue that seemingly popped up out of nowhere, given that the 25-year-old played 97 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 10 versus Atlanta. If Hartsfield is indeed unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend, then Sean Chandler is expected to start at safety alongside Xavier Woods.