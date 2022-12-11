Hartsfield (ankle) is active Sunday against the Seahawks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Hartsfield was able to log a full practice Friday, but his status for Week 14 remained in question. His return from a multi-week absence should help bolster the Panthers' secondary against Seattle.
