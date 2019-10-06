Play

Jamerson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jamerson was hurt on while blocking for a kickoff return. He's played almost exclusively in a special-teams role this year, although he serves as a key depth piece with Donte Jackson (groin) inactive.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories