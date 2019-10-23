Play

Jamerson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jamerson sustained the foot injury Week 5 against the Jaguars and was inactive coming out of the bye Sunday versus the Buccaneers, and his 2019 is now likely over. The 23-year-old primarily played special teams, so the Panthers' defense is unlikely to be significantly impacted.

