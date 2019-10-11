Jamerson (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jamerson picked up an ankle injury during Week 5's game against the Jaguars. His absence will open up snaps on special teams Carolina's remaining depth players.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...